Earlier this week, The Los Angeles Times wrote a piece suggesting that the AMC brand — once defined by prestige dramas like Breaking Bad and Mad Men — has morphed into a network now known almost exclusively for The Walking Dead. Granted, it still airs a fantastic Breaking Bad spin-off in Better Call Saul (which picked up a number of Emmy nominations this year), Preacher (entering its final season) and The Terror, but it really is largely defined by its The Walking Dead universe.

In fact, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead now airs during 32 weeks of the year combined, and that number may jump to 48 if the next The Walking Dead spin-off also receives 16 episode seasons, meaning a The Walking Dead series could air every Sunday of the year except for four. (The Rick Grimes movies, at least, will screen theatrically). I’m not even sure when AMC will squeeze in the new spin-off, but my guess is that it will air next April, after the tenth season of The Walking Dead but before the recently announced sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

A few new details are also beginning to surface regarding the new spin-off. For instance, it now has a working title, Monument, which is not likely to stick. Fear the Walking Dead, if you’ll recall, operated under the working title Cobalt, and I still have no idea what that means, so Monument may or may not have anything to do with the storyline. However, “The Walking Dead” may not be incorporate into its title, as the series is expected to have its own tone and identity.