Perhaps that’s a reason why fans cannot resist wondering whether a second season will eventually be announced. One potential clue did arrive when the AMC spin off’s first season arrived on Netflix in January . Such arrivals are occasionally a precursor to an announcement, but a month later, sadly, no news of more has surfaced, so it’s time to check for hints again.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brought Rick Grimes back from offscreen obscurity, albeit for only six episodes. In the end, he stayed sassy and Michonne returned home to Alexandria and received a life-affirming welcome from Judith and RJ, and that could have been all that they wrote. However, happy endings are rarely that in this universe (can a lady even get some nice toothpaste with mint without Jesus screwing things up? I don’t think so), and it kind of seems like a waste to have Rick alive and well without showing him again onscreen. Maybe?

Will There Be A The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 2?

The Direct recently spoke with universe architect Scott Gimple, who admitted that the original “plan was to keep it limited” but “[n]ot necessarily never to see those characters again.” He then elaborated:

“There’s so many… I’ve been very careful to not say, ‘Oh, that’ll never happen,’ because it does. So you know, there are possibilities. And there’s possibilities of all sorts of strange iterations of shows with those characters and with other characters. So you know I think it’s entirely possible.”

Obviously, this suggests (and perhaps cruelly teases) that Rick that could surface on another spin off without ruining the idea that he and Michonne might currently be “moaning” in Alexandria. But which spin off? Realistically, a smart man seems equally unlikely to pop up in either Manhattan (for Dead City‘s upcoming second season) or in Europe (for Daryl Dixon‘s third outing) in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden world. However, Rick has notoriously wandered into a city and got labelled a “dumbass” as a result, so don’t count him out from doing it again. Also, would people complain if Rick somehow showed up as a reinforcement for Maggie in Dead City? Probably not.

What feels more satisfying, though, is for Rick and Daryl have a bromantic reunion when Daryl finally returns stateside. That could take a few more seasons before it happens, but the important thing to note is that both Gimple and Lincoln have been hinting about more Rick on The Walking Dead shows, so discussions have been happening at some point. And if Rick does surface onscreen again, you know that Michonne probably won’t like the idea of him being out there unprotected, so they should be a package deal.

In other words, fingers crossed.