Netflix is here to remind us that the New Year will require plenty of distractions from weather, current events, and you name it. As a result, new seasons of hit series (The Night Agent, XO Kitty, The Recruit) will arrive as detailed below, and Netflix will take a swing at the Western craze currently repopularized by Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+. Additionally, the back library will receive a curious addition that is arriving after multiple other The Walking Dead spin offs hit this streaming service months ago. That would be The Ones Who Live, featuring Rick Grimes and Michonne’s love story, and this might be the strongest suggestion yet that a second season renewal is in the cards.
Hang tight on that note. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January:
The Night Agent: Season 2 (Netflix series 1/23)
Is Peter outta the basement for good? Presumably so, but he still has to earn his stripes in the Night Action program, which will take him abroad to Thailand. This season, he and Rose will find themselves dodging an intelligence broker, although Netflix hasn’t revealed whether they’ll be doing so from different continents. Still, there should be enough goodwill from Peter helping save the president’s life to let him hang with Rose in person, at least for a few scenes. You know, so nobody gets upset at a lack of Gabriel Basso shirtlessness.
American Primeval (Netflix limited series 1/9)
Creative minds behind Friday Night Lights, Narcos, and The Revenant have come together for this Neo-Western limited series in which Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin go through hell on earth. The year is 1857, and they’re fighting through frigid elements amid the Mountain Meadows Massacre, during which Mormon soldiers killed hundreds of pioneers at the behest of Brigham Young. This clash involves Indigenous nationals also rising up to fight for their own survival within the same contested territory, and this ain’t Yellowstone, but there’s no question that Netflix wants to capture a piece of that pie with this series and the upcoming The Abandons.
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (Netflix documentary 1/1)
Well, no trailer has surfaced yet for extreme biohacker Bryan Johnson’s quest to endlessly slow down the aging process and look like a wax figure. So, please enjoy Freddie Mercury’s dulcet tones while awaiting this doc about controversial wellness figure Johnson and his daily grind to maintain vitality, no matter how much he might miss pizza.
The Recruit: Season 2 (Netflix series 1/30)
Not to be content with releasing The Night Agent‘s second spy season this month, Netflix is also dropping the show in which Noah Centineo has the worst time as a fledgling CIA lawyer. This year, he’ll be embroiled in a South Korean espionage scandal, and as a series description reveals, “the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.” This might come only as a surprise to Noah Centineo’s CIA lawyer, and ideally, the show will include followup on whether Max will live or die after her daughter pulled the trigger.
Avail. TBA
Lovers Anonymous
The Roshans
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Avail. 1/1
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
The Love Scam
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
Missing You
The Net
Notting Hill
Number 24
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Avail. 1/2
Cunk on Life
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2
Avail. 1/3
Bandidos: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Germany
Shafted
Selling The City
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Avail. 1/4
When the Stars Gossip
Avail. 1/6
My Happy Marriage: Season 2
WWE Raw: 2025
Avail. 1/7
The Breakthrough
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
Younger: Seasons 1-7
Avail. 1/8
Dubai Bling: Season 3
Fake Profile: Season 2
Hound’s Hill
I AM A KILLER: Season 6
Subteran
Avail. 1/9
American Primeval
Asura
I am Ilary
Lion
The Upshaws: Part 6
Avail. 1/10
Ad Vitam
Alpha Males: Season 3
Avail. 1/11
SAKAMOTO DAYS
Avail. 1/13
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1
Avail. 1/14
Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart
Single’s Inferno: Season 4
Avail. 1/15
Hereditary
Krapopolis: Season 1
Public Disorder
Avail. 1/16
XO, Kitty: Season 2
Avail. 1/27
Back in Action
Young, Famous & African: Season 3
Avail. 1/18
Avail. 1/21
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025
Avail. 1/22
W.A.G.s to Riches
Avail. 1/23
NCIS: Seasons 1-5
The Night Agent: Season 2
Avail. 1/24
The Sand Castle
Avail. 1/25
Avail. 1/26
You Hurt My Feelings
Avail. 1/28
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits
Liza Treyger: Night Owl
Avail. 1/29
Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2
Avail. 1/30
Mo: Season 2
The Recruit: Season 2
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2
Avail. 1/31
Lucca’s World
The Snow Girl: Season 2
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 1/1
Jigsaw
Leaving 1/3
A.X.L.
Leaving 1/7
65
Leaving 1/9
Focus
The Wedding Year
Leaving 1/11
Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/14
The Magicians: Seasons 1-5
Monk: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 1/15
Cats
New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
Selma
Leaving 1/20
The Gift
Leaving 1/25
The Babadook
The Rental
Leaving 1/26
FullMetal Alchemist
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Leaving 1/31
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Project X
White Chicks
White House Down
Whitney
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty