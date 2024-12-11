Netflix is here to remind us that the New Year will require plenty of distractions from weather, current events, and you name it. As a result, new seasons of hit series (The Night Agent, XO Kitty, The Recruit) will arrive as detailed below, and Netflix will take a swing at the Western craze currently repopularized by Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+. Additionally, the back library will receive a curious addition that is arriving after multiple other The Walking Dead spin offs hit this streaming service months ago. That would be The Ones Who Live, featuring Rick Grimes and Michonne’s love story, and this might be the strongest suggestion yet that a second season renewal is in the cards.

Hang tight on that note. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January:

The Night Agent: Season 2 (Netflix series 1/23)

Is Peter outta the basement for good? Presumably so, but he still has to earn his stripes in the Night Action program, which will take him abroad to Thailand. This season, he and Rose will find themselves dodging an intelligence broker, although Netflix hasn’t revealed whether they’ll be doing so from different continents. Still, there should be enough goodwill from Peter helping save the president’s life to let him hang with Rose in person, at least for a few scenes. You know, so nobody gets upset at a lack of Gabriel Basso shirtlessness.

American Primeval (Netflix limited series 1/9)

Creative minds behind Friday Night Lights, Narcos, and The Revenant have come together for this Neo-Western limited series in which Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin go through hell on earth. The year is 1857, and they’re fighting through frigid elements amid the Mountain Meadows Massacre, during which Mormon soldiers killed hundreds of pioneers at the behest of Brigham Young. This clash involves Indigenous nationals also rising up to fight for their own survival within the same contested territory, and this ain’t Yellowstone, but there’s no question that Netflix wants to capture a piece of that pie with this series and the upcoming The Abandons.

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (Netflix documentary 1/1)

Well, no trailer has surfaced yet for extreme biohacker Bryan Johnson’s quest to endlessly slow down the aging process and look like a wax figure. So, please enjoy Freddie Mercury’s dulcet tones while awaiting this doc about controversial wellness figure Johnson and his daily grind to maintain vitality, no matter how much he might miss pizza.

The Recruit: Season 2 (Netflix series 1/30)

Not to be content with releasing The Night Agent‘s second spy season this month, Netflix is also dropping the show in which Noah Centineo has the worst time as a fledgling CIA lawyer. This year, he’ll be embroiled in a South Korean espionage scandal, and as a series description reveals, “the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.” This might come only as a surprise to Noah Centineo’s CIA lawyer, and ideally, the show will include followup on whether Max will live or die after her daughter pulled the trigger.

Avail. TBA

Lovers Anonymous

The Roshans

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Avail. 1/1

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

The Love Scam

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

Missing You

The Net

Notting Hill

Number 24

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Avail. 1/2

Cunk on Life

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2

Avail. 1/3

Bandidos: Season 2

Love Is Blind: Germany

Shafted

Selling The City

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Avail. 1/4

When the Stars Gossip

Avail. 1/6

My Happy Marriage: Season 2

WWE Raw: 2025

Avail. 1/7

The Breakthrough

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Younger: Seasons 1-7

Avail. 1/8

Dubai Bling: Season 3

Fake Profile: Season 2

Hound’s Hill

I AM A KILLER: Season 6

Subteran

Avail. 1/9

American Primeval

Asura

I am Ilary

Lion

The Upshaws: Part 6

Avail. 1/10

Ad Vitam

Alpha Males: Season 3

Love Is Blind: Germany

Avail. 1/11

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Avail. 1/13

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Avail. 1/14

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart

Single’s Inferno: Season 4

Avail. 1/15

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder

Avail. 1/16

XO, Kitty: Season 2

Avail. 1/27

Back in Action

Love Is Blind: Germany

Young, Famous & African: Season 3

Avail. 1/18

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Avail. 1/21

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Avail. 1/22

W.A.G.s to Riches

Avail. 1/23

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2

Avail. 1/24

The Sand Castle

Avail. 1/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Avail. 1/26

You Hurt My Feelings

Avail. 1/28

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

Avail. 1/29

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2

Avail. 1/30

Mo: Season 2

The Recruit: Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2

Avail. 1/31

Lucca’s World

The Snow Girl: Season 2

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 1/1

Jigsaw

Leaving 1/3

A.X.L.

Leaving 1/7

65

Leaving 1/9

Focus

The Wedding Year

Leaving 1/11

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/14

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Leaving 1/20

The Gift

Leaving 1/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving 1/31

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty