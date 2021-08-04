As the promotional train for Marvel’s What If…? kicks into high gear, the studio dropped a brand new featurette that’s all about The Watcher. Voiced by Jeffrey Wright, the cosmic character has been a Marvel Comics staple who does exactly what his name suggests: watches. Whenever something major is about to go down, you can count on The Watcher hovering in the background as a witness. Granted, he’s never to interfere, but these are comic books we’re talking about, and following the rules has never been the medium’s strong suit.

In the new featurette, Wright introduces his version of The Watcher who will serve as a narrator of sorts for What If…? when it arrives on Disney+ next week. Wright also attempts to explain the reality-bending events of the animated series.

“Reality is not a straight line,” Wright pontificates. “Every passing moment is a chance for a new offshoot. A new variation. In fact, there are more realities than you can possibly fathom. An infinite number of, what if? The stories you thought you knew are nothing like you remember.”

The Watcher featurette arrives on the heel of a new What If…? clip that reveals what Steve Rogers will be doing in the alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the super-soldier serum instead of him. Let’s just say he won’t be standing around missing all of the action or an opportunity to stomp Hydra.

Marvel’s What If…? starts streaming August 11 on Disney+.