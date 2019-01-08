NBC

NBC has reportedly been trying to launch a reboot of The West Wing for years, with creator Aaron Sorkin even saying back in 2017 that he had a “standing offer” from the network. The show’s seventh, final season aired way back in 2006, so what would the show look like if made today? A hint comes from Richard Schiff, the Emmy-winning actor who portrayed Toby Ziegler (they did Toby dirty). He talked about the potential reboot on Popcorn Talk‘s I Could Never Be hosted by Michael Clouse.

“Aaron [Sorkin] has said he wanted it to happen,” Schiff explained. “Might go with a new administration, in which case, you know, some of us might show up as consultants; it makes no sense, maybe one or two of us to be in the White House. I’ve pitched it to Aaron. He loved it.” Schiff went on to talk about what he pitched to Sorkin, which unfortunately did not involve hunting for Bigfoot.