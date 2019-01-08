This Is ‘The West Wing’ Reboot Pitch Richard Schiff Says Aaron Sorkin ‘Loved’

Entertainment Editor
01.08.19

NBC

NBC has reportedly been trying to launch a reboot of The West Wing for years, with creator Aaron Sorkin even saying back in 2017 that he had a “standing offer” from the network. The show’s seventh, final season aired way back in 2006, so what would the show look like if made today? A hint comes from Richard Schiff, the Emmy-winning actor who portrayed Toby Ziegler (they did Toby dirty). He talked about the potential reboot on Popcorn Talk‘s I Could Never Be hosted by Michael Clouse.

“Aaron [Sorkin] has said he wanted it to happen,” Schiff explained. “Might go with a new administration, in which case, you know, some of us might show up as consultants; it makes no sense, maybe one or two of us to be in the White House. I’ve pitched it to Aaron. He loved it.” Schiff went on to talk about what he pitched to Sorkin, which unfortunately did not involve hunting for Bigfoot.

“I don’t think it should be in the White House. I think that’s overcooked. My image of a show in the White House now is something like House of Cards, which is more apropos for the current administration — and Veep. You know, you combine Veep and House of Cards and you got, you got this administration. It’s a great idea. Where does politics really happen? And that’s the question. And especially in this era where there’s such an excitement in the grassroots level and on the local level, and, and it really all happens in the state level.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The West Wing#Aaron Sorkin
TAGSaaron sorkinCAST REUNIONSrebootsRICHARD SCHIFFTHE WEST WING

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 21 hours ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP