This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale, although to be fair, it’s the cast that spoiled the finale last month. It’s just that no one noticed at the time.

On November 1st, HBO Max uploaded a video, “The Cast of The White Lotus Play Most Likely To,” in which Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, and Meghann Fahy, among others, answered which one of their co-stars is most likely to go scuba diving, rent a Vespa, etc. It’s a fun video, because the cast seemed to get along, but it’s interesting to watch now because of one question in particular: “Who’s most likely to fall off a boat?”

Oops.

Fahy and Theo James agreed it was Coolidge, as did Sabrina Impacciatore, who was greeted with silence from Beatrice Grannò and the wonderfully-named Simona Tabasco before realizing her spoiler-y mistake. Did they know? It sure seems like it! It’s the nervous look from Tabasco and the knowing smirk from Grannò that gives it away.

In an interview with the New York Times, Coolidge (who probably would have been offended that her co-stars think she’s clumsy enough to topple off a boat, if she wasn’t so chill) was asked whether she did the stunt herself. “I begged to do it!” she replied. “But Mike [White] already had the stunt double there at the shoot. And she had been waiting for hours. There was just no way Mike was going to tell her, waiting out on the cold boat, that she wasn’t going to have her moment. So Mike wouldn’t let me do it.”

Maybe it was her identical twin.

