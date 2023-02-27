Going on vacation with Jennifer Coolidge sounds fun. Not her character from The White Lotus, mind you (that does not sound like fun), but the actress herself.

“Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii and when you come and you’re on vacation alone, you can kind of like create anything you want,” the Emmy and Golden Globe and every-award-in-the-world winner said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year. “I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin and I dated both guys… for two weeks.” Coolidge isn’t sure if she has “the guts” to pretend to be her own twin again — in real life, or on the show.

While backstage at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend, actor Jon Gries, who plays no-good Greg on The White Lotus, suggested that Coolidge could play Tanya’s sister in season three, considering… Coolidge quickly shot the suggestion down, however. “I don’t think Mike’s going to allow that,” she said, referring to creator Mike White. There goes that theory!

But what about Pamela Anderson as Tanya’s sister?

Coolidge seemed more open to the idea that Pamela Anderson joins as Tanya’s sister. “Oh wow,” she said. “I just recently saw Pam’s documentary and I called 100 people to watch it. And I swear to God, we all had the same reaction. It’s amazing. You finally get the real story and she’s got this huge comeback.”

As long as someone, be it Tanya’s twin or Pam Anderson, ends Greg…

watch jennifer coolidge come back as tanya’s secret twin sister in white lotus s3 to destroy greg once and for all — paul (@paulswhtn) January 11, 2023

… I’m fine with ut.

