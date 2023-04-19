The only cast members to appear in both seasons of The White Lotus are Jennifer Coolidge, who deserved every award that was thrown her away, and Jon Gries, as Greg. Freaking Greg. There were supposed to be more, but the scene was cut. It’s unknown if Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya in season three of the HBO series because, well, you know, but another actress from season one is returning for the upcoming Thailand-set season.

Variety reports that Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey, will be back next season. No other plot details were released, although creator Mike White has said that season three will be a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Rothwell is best known for playing Issa’s (Issa Rae) close friend Kelli in HBO’s Insecure, which she also wrote, produced, and directed on. The tole earned her Peabody and NAACP Image awards. Her other prominent credits include writing for Saturday Night Live and acting in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bojack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad.

Former Survivor contestant Mike White should do a Survivor-style The White Lotus: All Stars season. Bring back Lucia and Mia, bring back Rachel and Shane, bring back everyone but Olivia and Paula. They scare me too much.

