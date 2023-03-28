‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Will Reportedly Take Place In Thailand

Over the course of two seasons, The White Lotus has transported viewers halfway around the world by moving the action — and location of the titular resort — from Hawaii to Sicily. While rumors have been swirling that the upcoming season would be set in Asia almost as soon as season 3 was announced (and via a Johnny Knoxville slip-up), Variety has now exclusively confirmed via multiple sources that the next season will be set in Thailand.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” creator Mike White said in a clip that aired after the season 2 finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Though HBO declined to comment on the story, and the third season has yet to begin filming, Variety is venturing a guess that shooting will likely take place at a Four Seasons Resort. The White Lotus season 1 shot at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea while season 2 shot at the San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina, Sicily, another Four Seasons property. “[I]t’s possible that Season 3 will take place at one of the luxury hotel giant’s four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle,” writes Variety. “Thailand’s Four Seasons resorts are spread across the city, country, jungle and beach, giving White plenty of settings to play with, if he so chooses.”

(Via Variety)