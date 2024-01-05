It has been a popular game amongst The White Lotus fans to come up with the most unhinged assortment of actors and proposition them for White Lotus season three, but now that it’s actually happening, it’s time to narrow down some of these dream cast ideas. Yes, Nathan Fielder on a remote island with a bunch of snobby guests would be entertaining but we simply cannot put him through that.

The third season of The White Lotus will take a new ragtag gang of tourists to Thailand for some potentially illegal activities and fun vacation mysteries! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong have all been added to the upcoming season of the comedy/drama.

Production won’t begin until February, and Deadline reports that the season includes “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit and a yogi,” but it’s unclear if any of the newcomers

Recently, Posey appeared in Ari Aster’s nightmarish tale Beau is Afraid, so she’s already in the right mindset. Plus Jason Isaascs knows how to be really evil thanks to his Harry Potter training so he could potentially be our season three “villian.”

Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey, will be returning to the Lotus grounds, but as of right now, no other casting announcements have been made. So yes, technically, Nathan Fielder could still be on the map, but that would turn this into a whole different type of show.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)