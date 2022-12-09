the white lotus daphne
A ‘The White Lotus’ Star Is Teasing A ‘Huge Surprise’ In The Season 2 Finale

There’s a lot of questions that need answers in The White Lotus season two finale. Whose corpse did Daphne find floating in the ocean? What about the other bodies? Is Tanya being scammed by Quentin? Is Albie being scammed by Lucia? Where is Greg in all this? And the molly-taking piano player? Will Portia retire from wearing bucket hats?

Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne, didn’t give away any spoilers in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, but the actress did tease some “surprises” in Sunday’s episode. “I think people are going to be truly shocked. Like sincerely,” Fahy hinted. “Because I was when I read the script. I couldn’t believe it. [It’s a] huge surprise.”

Fahy also discussed Daphne’s not-exactly-platonic relationship with her trainer. “For me, I think she is sort of brazenly hinting at the fact that she may or may not be having an affair with her trainer, and her son may or may not be her trainer’s son. And of course, it’s sort of elusive in the way that the audience really gets to decide what they think,” she said (yeah, no, like everyone on this show, they’re f*cking). “But yeah, I think that she’s basically revealing her private life and what she does that he doesn’t know about.”

One more finale question: will Timothée Chalamet make a cameo to defend himself?

