Amazon’s hoping to throw a grenade into the never-ending streaming wars with its latest action series, The Widow.

The thriller stars a bronzed Kate Beckinsale, hacking her way through the Congo in search of her missing husband who’s presumed dead after a fiery plane crash. Beckinsale’s Georgia is a woman who’s shut her self off from the world, retreated to the icy tundra of Northern Wales, and all but given up on life due to her grief until she catches a glimpse of her “dead” husband Will (Matthew Le Nevez) on a news report and launches her own investigation into the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Comparing this show to a grenade feels particularly apt because, after Georgia’s startling revelation, the entire plot implodes, fragmenting off into smaller storylines that are left untethered for so long that when they’re finally woven back together, the stitching feels off. Georgia’s jaunt through the Congo is meant to be our main through-line, and we’ll admit, it’s a damn interesting one. She’s fearless in her quest, squaring off against militiamen who raid and kill for fun. She embeds herself with local aid groups, traveling deeper into the jungle and uncovering all sorts of unsavory corruption.

She kicks ass, takes names, and oversteps all the boundaries and because this is Beckinsale, a woman who’s created a film legacy encased in a leather catsuit, the action that dominates the first half of the season isn’t just believable, it’s exciting. Sure, there are plenty of times one might wonder whether, after three years, Georgia’s husband is even worth trying to find. Bodies continue to pile up in her search, friends pay the price of her obsession, and the suffering of African people gets pushed aside to make room for one white woman’s inability to accept such a loss. If Will is, in fact, dead, this has all been for nothing. If he’s not, how do we justify the bloody mess Georgia leaves in her wake?

Both are dilemmas Beckinsale’s character struggles with, especially when she starts asking the right questions, the kind that lead her to government officials orchestrating terrorist attacks and smuggling schemes meant to line the pockets of powerful men. But we’re forced to wait entirely too long for any satisfying answers because the show seems determined to tease the mystery to an excruciating extent.

So instead of watching Beckinsale f*ck shit up in the Congo, we pivot to less-interesting subplots.