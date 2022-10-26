The beauty of Supernatural is that, when it comes down to it, paranormal stuff is always happening, no matter what year it is. Sure, the prequel series takes place before the iconic Winchester brothers were even born, but that doesn’t mean some fan-favorite characters can’t make an appearance! Or character(s) depending on which iteration is!

After being teased earlier this year, a familiar archangel face is returning to the Supernatural universe. Richard Speight Jr., who played Gabriel/sometimes Loki, will return to the universe in the spinoff series The Winchesters, which follows Dean (Jensen Ackles returns, mostly to narrate) and Sam’s parents as teenage paranormal enthusiasts.

Showrunner Robbie Thompson said that the idea came together organically. “We were shooting Episode 2, so I wasn’t in the writer’s room, obviously,” he told TVInsider. “But I was reading their notes and was like, ‘Hey, wait a minute … and then I just got really, really excited because it felt like [they’d come up with] an opportunity for us to welcome a friend that we’ve seen before, but maybe not in a way that folks [are expecting].” Speight Jr. will appear in episode eight of the series, which currently airs on The CW.

Due to the slightly confusing timelines of the supernatural series, it seems like Speight Jr. will still be Gabriel disguised as Loki in the prequel. But who knows! Archangels can probably exist beyond typical timelines, right? If there is anything we have learned from Supernatural, it’s that nobody is really dead. Maybe Jeffrey Dean Morgan will pop by again, now that he has some free time.

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on The CW.

(Via Yahoo!)