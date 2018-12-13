The CW

It’s been over a decade since Jeffrey Dean Morgan has appeared on Supernatural as John Winchester. His character was killed off early in the second season after offering up his soul to the demon Azazel to save his son, Dean, but because the long-running series can always find a way to bring back the dead, it’s been confirmed that The Walking Dead star will appear in the upcoming 300th episode in February.

The episode, airing on Thursday, February 7, is called “Lebanon,” but no further details are available at this time, and the plot will more than likely be kept tightly under wraps. Per Deadline:

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars,” said executive producer Andrew Dabb.

It’s hard to imagine who the other “surprise guest stars” might be, since just about every other important character has already been brought back in some form or another, including Bobby, Mary Winchester, Charlie, Rowena, and so on and so forth.

Although Morgan has been absent from the series, now in its 14th (!) season, for quite some time, he certainly hasn’t been forgotten. Last year the show even managed a playful nod to Morgan’s character Negan in The Walking Dead by casually giving Negan’s barbed wire-covered baseball bat, Lucille, a cameo.