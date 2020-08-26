Netflix’s The Witcher (which proved to be better than it had any right to be) is rolling film again on Season 2. Yes, really, and Henry Cavill recently posted an unflattering photo of himself as proof, and the good news is that a ton of fresh The Witcher content will eventually arrive. Given the success of the video games, books, and the show’s first season, Netflix has officially turned it into a franchise; so, we’ll see a live-action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin and an animated, feature length movie called Nightmare of the Wolf. Before those happen, fans can also get a satisfying dose of Geralt of Rivia with an upcoming 32-minute special called Making The Witcher.

Above, Netflix has dropped a trailer for the special, which promises “the secrets behind the saga.” Front and center, the video dives into the climactic first-episode fight scene between Geralt and Renfri (Emma Appleton). As one might imagine, their flawless swashbuckling did not come effortlessly, and Cavill even ditches the Geralt wig to concentrate on nailing his moves. It was worth it, and as Cavill reveals in this video, the exhilarating scene that only lasted two minutes involved a full ten days of training. (And that’s after he basically held a sword in his hand for months on end, just to get used to the feel.)

Naturally, the special should show us how Lauren Schmidt Hissrich wove three separate storylines — those of Geralt, Yennifer, and Yiri — together. The first season didn’t do so in a completely seamless manner, but the second season won’t be jumping around as much (especially since Geralt and Yiri finally crossed paths in the season finale), which should be a relief to anyone who grew slightly confused while watching.

Making The Witcher is streaming on Netflix now.