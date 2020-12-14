Geralt of Rivia comes by being grumpy honestly. Reasons for his perpetual grunting include dealing with his dangerous profession of monster slaying in the face of an unappreciative humanity, all while he’s gotta listen to Jaskier’s annoying earworms that attempt to bolster the White Wolf’s reputation. Now, Geralt’s mood might be even worse because the charismatic actor who embodies him, Henry Cavill, has reportedly been sidelined from ongoing Season 2 production due to an on-set injury.

Deadline confirmed the news with an assurance to fans that Season 2 filming continues with scenes that don’t include Cavill, who reportedly hurt his leg while either training or filming within an assault-style obstacle course. Since the film already worked a holiday hiatus into its schedule, the impact on the Season 2 schedule should be minimal. Still, one hopes that Cavill will recover soon. Here’s what the original report from The Sun initially stated from a source:

“The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury. It wasn’t bad enough to need an ambulance but it’s messed up the filming schedule as he can’t walk properly.”

The obstacle course apparently include some ax-throwing stunt work, but Cavill was apparently injured while suspended above ground in a tree while wearing a safety harness. He’s sitting things out for an unspecified amount of time, probably while Jaskier elbows his way into singing more tunes. God help us all.

Viewers can breathe a sigh of relief because Cavill’s injury appears to be not-severe, and although The Witcher has paused twice for pandemic-related shutdowns, this incident likely hasn’t slowed things down further for a 2021 Season 2 release. And we’ll see spinoffs at some point for the series, along with at least one movie. Hopefully, Henry’s soaking in a well-deserved bath somewhere while recovering from his injury.

(Via The Sun & Deadline)