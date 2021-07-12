The inaugural edition of WitcherCon went down late last week as a joint event from CD Projekt Red (the developer of The Witcher video games, which are canon-divergent) and Netflix (the maker of The Witcher TV show, which is canon and pulled the bathtub into that status). As a result, the fandom received several updates on the TV/film front. That included a look at Jaskier belting out his upcoming banger and a few release dates of interest: the anime movie Nightmare of the Wolf will stream on August 23, and The Witcher‘s second season will arrive on December 17.

To that end, Henry Cavill appeared on a few WitcherCon panels, and he revealed that Geralt of Rivia will have a slightly different edge to him in the new batch of episodes. Never fear, those grumpy faces and stoic grunts won’t be going anywhere, but Geralt might be chattier than viewers expect. Cavill explained that he felt Geralt’s relative silence made a ton of sense during the first season due to Geralt saying less because he’s thinking more. Yet Geralt’s got more reason to speak up during Season 2.

Here’s how Cavill more fully explained the different approach:

“I played the Season One way deliberately, which was him out in the wilds and without the opportunity for vast swathes of dialogue. I thought it best to be the man who says less because that seems like he’s thinking more. And that was the intention with that. But once you get into a scenario with Cirilla, and the Witchers and his home space and with those people who he already knows, I was of the opinion that you had to let him be verbose and be philosophical and speak more and be intellectual, because that’s what he is. He’s not just a big old white-haired brute.”

This totally makes sense, given that Geralt will grow paternal with Princess Ciri while embracing their destinies. He’ll also be around more Witchers, so he’s gonna let those lips fly a little looser. This should be an awful lot of fun when Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, shows up because he’ll be played by none other than Kim Bodnia (the wickedly amusing and duplicitous Constantine of Killing Eve). I hope they grunt at each other in addition to talking. You know you wanna see that, too.

(Via WitcherCon)