Just when you got “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” out of your head, there’s another dark horse lurking on the horizon. Am I talking about Geralt of Rivia’s horse? Roach would never. And I’m not talking about Eurovision Song Contest‘s “Ja Ja Ding Dong” either.

“Toss A Coin” was truly a monster of our own making, in the way that a fandom can elevate an earworm to faux-legendary status in the time that it takes to binge an entire season on Netflix. It was also a song that laid an emotional groundwork between Joey Batey’s “humble bard” and the crotchety Geralt, as well as a tune that contextualized the lone monster hunter’s relationship with society. The song helped lovers of the games and books to embrace the show, which was far more enjoyable that it ever needed to be, and it stood to reason that Jaskier would return in Season 2, or else there would be complaints. Rest assured that showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has not only confirmed to TV guide that Batey would return, but that there will definitely be more Jaskier bangers coming our way. Oh boy:

“Joey’s an amazing singer. We want him to sing as often as possible. And I also think the idea of narrative is really important to The Witcher and the idea of who tells stories. So we’re absolutely going to keep doing it.”

While we’re at it, we might as well pour Joey Batey some ale as well, since he’s described the infamous tune as “pretty hellish.” Also in the above interview, Hissrich emphasizes that Jaskier and Geralt will likely “stay together for the rest of time” if the “Toss A Coin” song proves correct, so Batey had better get used to those hellish tunes. That’s (presumably) why he gets those coin tosses himself.

The Witcher is expected to resume production on August 17 for Season 2, which has been embracing a working title: “Mysterious Monsters.” Expect fewer confusing timelines and additional Witchers, including Geralt’s mentor and father figure, Vesemir, who will be portrayed by Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia. So… early 2021? Let’s hope.

(Via TV Guide)