“Are you ready for this?” – Something that I never thought that I’d hear Geralt of Rivia say, and it’s happening in this Season 2 trailer.

The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia shall soon return to grace The Continent with his monster-hunting skills, and this full-on trailer delivers the feeling that this has all been worth the wait. As we saw in the final moments of last season, Ciri and Geralt had found each other (in a paternal way), and she’s clearly now seizing her destiny and is in training mode. The show’s got a lot to live up to, given that it defied expectations during its debut, and Henry Cavill has also revealed that his character will somehow be less grumpy this time around. At least, that will outwardly be the case because Geralt will do less grunting since he’ll be more “verbose and be philosophical and speak more and be intellectual.”

Get ready for that, for sure. Meanwhile, Yennifer’s out on her own, and not doing so well after the Battle of Sodden, as she’s apparently working her way back toward Geralt’s neck of the woods. We also receive the visual confirmation of more Jaskier, who’s been jailed and making new friends and, hopefully, composing more horrible-yet-catchy bangers to torture everyone. Quite possibly, we hear Kim Bodnia’s voice as Vesimir, Geralt’s mentor, and we definitely get to see more of Kristofer Hivju in highly unflattering prosthetics. From the official synopsis:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher returns to The Continent on Friday December 17th. Here’s some absolutely stunning key art, and I can’t wait to see Ciri in badass mode.