The Wonder Years (the great show, not the great band) is returning to television with a reboot from The United States vs. Billie Holiday director Lee Daniels. Like the original coming-of-age classic, the new series takes place during the 1960s; unlike the old Wonder Years, however, the new Wonder Years is focused on a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama. The lead role will be played by youngster Elisha “EJ” Williams, who received the good news from Kevin Arnold himself, Fred Savage.

“We got you on this Zoom because we wanted to welcome you to the family and tell you that it’s your turn to be the star of The Wonder Years,” Savage (who’s directing the pilot) told Williams. “It’s your part, man. Welcome.” It’s very cute. Williams will play Dean, an “inquisitive and hopeful 12-year-old kid coming of age in a turbulent time,” according to Variety. “It’s 1968 in Montgomery, Alabama, and Dean is trying to figure out his place within his Black family and the world at large. Though a little insecure, a tad awkward and a bit self-conscious, he is determined to make his mark on the world around him.”

The show comes from writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, The Bernie Mac Show) and executive producer Lee Daniels… [Williams] joins Saycon Sengbloh (In the Dark), who will play Dean’s mother, Lillian, in the show’s cast.

The Wonder Years reboot does not have a premiere date yet, but whenever it’s on, Joe Cocker still better be doing the theme song.

(Via Variety and THR)