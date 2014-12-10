Their First MTV Series Was A Collaboration With Jon Stewart And Other Fun Facts About ‘The State’

Given a platform on a cable network with not a whole lot of network interference, the then early 20-something members of The State pulled off a sketch comedy show with punk rock attitude fueled by manic energy. A lot of the sketches tended to be absurd and abstract, but thanks to the incredible chemistry of the cast viewers still felt like they were in on the joke.
Of course, the thing about The State that was so unique, is that most of the troupe members have continued to actively collaborate with each other in the nearly twenty years since the show went off the air. Whereas other comedy troupes such as, say, Kids in the Hall, might get together every few years, write some new material and go on tour — the members of The State are always collaborating on new projects together. Just some of the examples over the years have been Reno 911!, Wet Hot American Summer, Stella, Viva Variety, The Ten, and Michael & Michael Have Issues, to name a few. It’s a testament to how much these people really, really like working with each other.
So whether or not you’ve been a fan since their MTV days or more familiar with the members through their more recent projects, here are some little known facts about one of the greatest comedy troupes of our generation.
They Originally Went By “The New Group”
Founded by Todd Holoubek at NYU in the late ’80s, Holoubek wanted to create a “free form,” collective sketch comedy group, unlike the structure of other local comedy groups he had encountered. Holoubek pitched the idea to potential members as a sketch comedy group where everybody “had their own window.” After a few iterations of adding and dropping members, the name changed and they settled into the group that we know today.
Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver Met At Theater Camp At Age 16
Before joining NYU, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver met as kids, which means they’ve actually known each other for going on thirty years, now.
Kerri and I met at theater camp when were 16 years old, which is pretty lame. The rest of us met when we founded The State at New York University in 1988. Most of our adult lives have been spent bickering with these people. (Via)
Additionally, Ken Marino and David Wain were introduced as college roommates.
Before The State, The Group Worked On Another MTV Series With Jon Stewart
Before being handed The State, the troupe members briefly worked on another short-lived MTV series called You Wrote It, You Watch It in 1992. The concept was that viewers would write in stories and comedians would act them out in sketches. You Wrote It, You Watch It was not a particularly good show due mostly to the poor source material of teenagers and college kids writing in dumb stories, and was canceled after one season. Stewart, who was given The Jon Stewart Show on MTV shortly after, said this about the series:
The State Jumped Ship From MTV To CBS, Although It Didn’t Pan Out
After three successful seasons on MTV, CBS lured The State over to network TV with the promise of a series of prime time specials that would eventually lead to a regular series if they performed well. In 1995 CBS aired the 43rd Annual All-Star Halloween Special to little fanfare — due largely in part that CBS did a crappy job promoting it.
This wasn’t the best decision on the cast’s part, since MTV dangled a pretty enticing contract for a guaranteed 65 episodes if they would have stayed, which they turned down. I guess overall it was for the best, because it gave the members creative license to move forward with other projects.
Wow, David Wain with hair?!
Aw, man. With 65 extra episodes, MTV would’ve been running State reruns through most of my college years (1997-2001). That makes me sad, although I’m sure the quality would’ve taken a dive.
The State was so ridiculously ahead of its time. I was just glad I was one of the few in my middle school that appreciated how weird and out of left field it was.
