Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the new Snoop Dogg single, “Winning” featuring Charlie Sheen. It makes “Friday” seem like a Mozart/Bach collaboration. Without dipping into hyperbole, I suspect that this is the worst song that I have ever heard. Yes, it’s even worse than The Situation’s single.
I let this play in the background for one minute and 38 seconds while I tried to do some other work, and I finally stopped the song when I started having thoughts about killing myself. I’m only posting this now because I fear it’s like The Ring: if I don’t make someone else listen to this, then the ghost of a girl who died in a well will come out of my computer and kill me. This song is unfiltered apocalyptic evil, and Charlie Sheen and Snoop Dogg will eventually burn in hell for this abomination.
This is worse than the Pepsi Max song Snoop did.
Does everyone realize that Snoop peaked in 1993? And everything since then has been derivative drivel? He rode his celebrity like a magic carpet and somehow he still remains relevant years after he had nothing more to offer. He’s a case study in popularity maintenance. Just amazing.
Snooppy Snoopy Poop Dogg puts out songs like most black people pay their bills. Several months late, and with the resources from drug addicted white people.
Chad, I enjoy a well-told joke of any kind, but your comment is more along the lines of derivative racism.
I mean, let’s just focus on how terrible the song is.
Absolutely understand. I genuinely felt bad, and had doubts about posting it.
Last night when asked why we were so busy at work I replied “because there is no God.” Sure it scared the new girl but not as much as the idea that you’re probing my brain for quips.
Au contraire. The lack of a guest verse from Mr. Tiger Blood himself is proof that god loves us and wants to be happy.
A Mozart/Bach piece…a Mach piece.
Was that Spinal Tap reference intentional?
I have never been so happy to have a work filter restrict me from viewing something on this website. Thank you Websense!
***checks funny or die, realizes that this is supposed to be an actual song and not a joke, tears down Murda Was The Case poster from wall. Cries and yells at snoop action figure***
I’m hoping that our president calls in the osama assassins to “handle” this situation.
Stop damning things to hell, you are going to make it suck when we get there!
Between Ice Cube getting punked by a Coors Light bucket and Snoop Dogg making Charlie Sheen’s entrance music for the inevitable TNA/WWE appearance, I can officially declare the West Coast dead. Now let me get a message to myself in 1995 to assure the 14-year-old REDrover that it’ll be okay.
This really is awful, though. Snoop is a caricature of himself. The fucker said “Yabba Dabba Do” with a Slick Rick voice.
The music video for this song closed the show when Sheen was in Detroit. Anyways, I’m still happy to be able to tell people I was at the WORST SHOW EVER!
Definitive proof that this song causes colon cancer: upon listening, I came down with a severe case of the blood farts.
I imagine Rob Patterson is goddamn pissed that everyone thinks he was in Twilight.
He’s done worse.
Snoop has been a joke since ‘The Doggfather’. He and Sheen deserve each other.
Time will ruin even the coolest people on earth.
I got your Spinal Tap reference right here:
“The review for Shark Sandwich was merely a two word review which simply read ‘Shit Sandwich’.”
I listened to 2:45 of this song and I think that’s my brain melting out of my ears.
Holy shit, and as I thought that Snoop couldn’t be anymore of a sell out, this shit happens.