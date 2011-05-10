There Is No God.

#Snoop Dogg #Music
05.10.11 7 years ago 22 Comments

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the new Snoop Dogg single, “Winning” featuring Charlie Sheen. It makes “Friday” seem like a Mozart/Bach collaboration. Without dipping into hyperbole, I suspect that this is the worst song that I have ever heard. Yes, it’s even worse than The Situation’s single.

I let this play in the background for one minute and 38 seconds while I tried to do some other work, and I finally stopped the song when I started having thoughts about killing myself. I’m only posting this now because I fear it’s like The Ring: if I don’t make someone else listen to this, then the ghost of a girl who died in a well will come out of my computer and kill me. This song is unfiltered apocalyptic evil, and Charlie Sheen and Snoop Dogg will eventually burn in hell for this abomination.

[BuzzFeed]

