These Links Grow A Mean Beard

Danger Guerrero here, kiddies. Lotsa links, and a couple jokes I recycled from my Twitter. Let’s dance.
Oh noes there’s a learnin’ in mah funny. A feature I wrote titled, “A Guide to the Bill of Rights.” It’s informative AND funny, like a textbook about farts. [Uproxx]
That sucks. How’s her voice? Former American Gladiator Storm is homeless. [AOL News]
Ay yo the sun don’t shine forever, but as long as I’m here, I might as well enjoy the weather. Diddy will guest star on “Hawaii Five-0.” [TV Guide]
They forgot about the dinosaur. There was a dinosaur, right? The cast of “Lost” as Disney characters. [The HD Room]
Hey Liz Lemon, this girl is little. Like my mini-sharkpig, or the amount of respect rappers have for women. Chloe Moretz will guest star on “30 Rock.” [PopWatch]
DOUCHE WAR! A solid breakdown of the “Glee” vs. Kings of Leon feud. [Atlas Rocked]
More links after the jump, as well as a GIF of an impatient Kelly Kapowski in a hot tub.
Yeah, you’re a naughty room, aren’t you? Just How Dirty Is Your Hotel Room. [Uproxx News]
… aaaand I’ll be doing this all day. Exclusive Film Drunk interview with Isiah Whitlock, Jr. (Senator Clay Davis of “The Wire”) on the legacy of “Sheeeeeeeee-it.” [Film Drunk]
LOOKATME LOOKATME. Here’s a post I wrote for Film Drunk last week elaborately breaking down the basketball scene from 3 Ninjas. I’m shameless. [Film Drunk]
Unrelated: Did you realize the first verse of “Informer” by Snow ends with him getting an anal cavity search? Six out of print hip hop albums that we needed yesterday. [Smoking Section]
Well that sucks ass. Spiderman’s past as a human centipede. [Gamma Squad]
Also, for being so fat he wheezed while eating lunch. Packers fan fired for zero judgment. [WithLeather]
I have no idea what this means. Because I am cool. A look at the first MMO’s of 2011. [G4]
Semi-related: I’ll never understand guys who like butts more than boobs. Call me crazy, but I like body parts that don’t have a hole in the center that sh-t comes out of. Playboy’s Jaime Edmondson’s Ultimate NFL Football Gear Gallery. (A little NSFW) [Playboy]
NO NO, DON’T GET MAD KELLY. I’m all done posting for the day! I’LL BE RIGHT THERE.
*Some of you may want to point out that this scene is from “90210,” and therefore it isn’t technically a Kelly Kapowski GIF. You can bite right into an anthrax lemon, because she’s ALWAYS Kelly Kapowski to me.
Tiffani Thiessen is awesome, and so are you Danger.
Wait a minute, that’s not Kelly Kapowaski, that’s Valerie Malone! You can tell ’cause she has boobs.
Godammit!! I need to learn how to read. As you were….
Ooooh look, lemons!
They forgot about the dinosaur. There was a dinosaur, right?
OPEN THE DOOR. GET ON THE FLOOR. EVERYBODY WALK THAT DINOSAUR.
Always Kelly Kapowski, always.
Whooooa, the Glee guy needs to calm down. I don’t think that an autotuned version of “Sex on Fire” sung by a couple of 20-somethings pretending to be high school kids is going to help music education.
That dude in the banner pic looks like the Afghan version of Rob Zombie
ZANGIEF???