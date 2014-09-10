These Planned-But-Scrapped Storylines Would Have Completely Changed The Course Of 12 TV Shows

1. Monica and Joey were originally supposed to be the Ross and Rachel of Friends.
2. At one point early on in Scrubs (when Bill Lawrence suspected the show would be cancelled), it was to be revealed in the series finale that the Janitor was a figment of JD’s imagination all along.
3. Glee was originally written as a movie, with an Indian character named Ranjit instead of Chris Colfer’s character. When Colfer auditioned for the role, Ranjit was written out.
4. Phil Hartman auditioned to replace the deceased announcer Johnny Olson on the Price is Right in 1985 (he didn’t get the gig obviously). Meanwhile, Dan Patrick was the first choice to replace Bob Barker, but he turned down the role, which went to Drew Carey. Can you imagine a Price is Right hosted by Dan Patrick with announcer Phil Hartman?
5. Season four of Veronica Mars would’ve fired the entire cast except for Kristen Bell, who would’ve relocated and joined the FBI as a trainee. For a long while, that was meant to be the Veronica Mars movie. I’m actally glad it didn’t happen, because I think it probably would’ve ended up like Scrubs 2.0: Well liked, but forgettable without the rest of the cast, with whom we were so enamored.
6. A plotline in Battlestar Galactica would’ve had Lee develop romantic feelings for President Roslin, which would’ve made things awkward with his father, who also had feelings for Roslin. That would’ve been just straight-up weird.
So…Veronica would have been an FBI trainee as a college sophomore?
I did love the reference to this in the movie (her conversation with Leo).
I wish Matthew Fox died halfway through the pilot.
Shame on you.
Yeah, shame you. He could have died in the crash and saved us ever more insufferable acting.
but then who would have said the best line in TV history… “We have to get back to the island” ?
@Rodrigo Céspedes Sotomayor
Vincent
@Rodrigo Céspedes Sotomayor – If you’re going to be dickish about it … you could at least bother yourself to get the correct quote. Jesus.
Same here, maybe the show would have been more interesting.
LOLz @ Johnny Slider. Kate too.
We have to go back Kate! We have to go back!
Come on, he survived cancer!
Fred Berry as “ReRun” was going to play the long-lost brother of Carlton Banks on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” Well, not really, but can you imagine the DANCING?
[www.youtube.com]
Natalie Martinez > Yvonne Strahovski
Heresy!
Natalie Martinez > anyone dead or alive
Her Under the Dome character is so terrible it makes me dislike her as a person. Hopefully she was killed off during season 2, but I guess it doesn’t really matter.
Soooo hot… Want to touch the hiney.
I’m willing to watch a Jell-O wrestling match between the two of them to settle it out.
@Aunt Jemima
Oh, I’ve never seen any of her TV shows or movies.
@AmonRa
Nah, it’s kinda a numbing feeling, probably brought on by staring at stuff like this all day (possible NSFW): [encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.com]
@Breesus Disciple
Smartest man here, an intelligent and fair mediator.
Hrmm.. non-shitty unblurred version: [www.ericdavitt.com]
@AuntJemima – She was killed off in the first episode of season 2. Unfortunately so was Britt Robertson’s character. :(
@Victor Field Thank you, that actually made me a little happy. I assume Britt just wanted off that dog shit show.
And that little teenager kid is the absolute worst. What a fucking asshole.
Less of Jimmy ‘Mother Fucker’ Darmody and more of Richard Harrow is a decision that I can stand behind.
With Albert Brooks as the permanent host, SNL would have been (a) short-lived and (b) funny as hell, instead of the sorry “beat a premise to death until Lorne can get a movie funded” corpse it’s been since about 1980.
He wouldn’t have stayed more than a couple of years anyway, I’d bet.
I like to think Hank Scorpio would have ended up being a regular character and transfer to movies long before Simpsons.
What about Krusty originally being Homer in costume? (Hence why Krusty looks exactly like Homer)
My god, please tell me that’s real.
It was an idea that was apparently thrown around before the show fully went into production. It was abandoned though after the design phase of the characters. However everyone still liked Krusty’s design so it stayed the same but the Homer being Krusty part was dropped.
I’ve heard this before. Apparently, the idea was that Bart didn’t respect his father but idolized Krusty, and would, presumably, eventually discover that they were the same person. I’m kind of glad they didn’t go this way, although it is an interesting alternate reality scenario to see where the show would’ve gone.
I’d switch out Dan Patrick and put Hartman in as the host replacement for Price is Right
And now I’m sad cause Hartman isn’t with us anymore :(
:( Phil Hartman switched with any of these choices = good
I would gladly trade any one of you to have Phil Hartman back for a day.
13. How I Met Your Mother was originally supposed to be funny.
14. Same joke, but with The Big Bang Theory.
Agree with “How I met your mother”, it was funny for the first 2 seasons then it just got to be the same schtick over and over.
As for Big Bang, well I will have to disagree, this show always makes me laugh.
15. Same joke, Scrubs
^^ Except for the fact Scrubs was a great show…
Did you say Scrubs 2.0 was well liked?
That’s our Dustin! *winks at camera as studio audience explodes in laughter*
Once I got over my disgust that there was a Scrubs 2.0 — or as I call it, After Scrubs — I actually watched the nine or so episodes. Honestly it wasn’t bad. Had that been an original show, it might have made it. Especially if they had the more than one moment where they let Eliza Coupe dress all hawt on camera.
No, it was bad. Tried WAAAAAAAY too hard to be Scrubs. Wasn’t Scrubs.
One of the main plots of the third season of The Sopranos was Tony working to regain the trust of his mother. Then the Nancy Marchand died, and as a result they gave us the most uncomfortable scene with her digital ghost.
Then her character died off camera.
Oh god! That CGI head!!!
Dabney Coleman had throat cancer? That was an interesting tidbit.
Yeah, I think AV Club had an interview with him about it. He wasn’t happy about being written out of the show, and they filmed all his scenes from every episode in the first few weeks to guard against Coleman losing the ability to speak. (Which also would explain the stroke robbing his character of his ability to speak)
It’s one of those creative decisions that did benefit the show, even if it was kind of a dick move, but you still wonder what could have been.
As for Darmody, the producers have all but said they had no plans to kill him until the actor turned into such an unprofessional dick they had little choice because nobody wanted to work with him anymore.
“9. Fox’s 24 was originally envisioned as a romantic comedy about the planning of a wedding over the course of a day. No, I am not kidding.”
This did eventually happen, only it was the wedding itself (“Big Day”).
How do you not have that Jesse Pinkman was originally planned to be killed off at the end of season 1 of Breaking Bad?!
Because everyone has heard that tidbit a million times by now
Same can be said of the Scrubs thing, tho. Every list mentions it.
The Janitor Scrubs twist was supposed to be for the first season finale if the show wasn’t renewed for a second season. If you watch the first season, you’ll see that the Janitor doesn’t interact with any other characters.
So the janitor from scrubs, who was cast as an extra with a one line joke, was actually supposed to be a figment of JD’s imagination? That makes sense.
Do some research, shitty new Uproxx writers……. Oh wait, it was Dustin.
Did you just throw shade at comedy legend/genius Albert Brooks? WTF?