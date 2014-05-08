This Ridiculous Japanese ‘Walking Dead’ Promo Is Better Than The Actual Show

Well, that’s settled: The Walking Dead, the AMC TV show, should be cancelled and replaced with The Walking Dead, the Japanese promos, featuring Daryl Dixon in a kimono and Andrew Lincoln holding a fan (and no zombies — maybe NBC knew what they were doing). For a whole hour, it’d just be the two of them staring awkwardly at the camera, reminding themselves of all that sweet, sweet yen they’re earning while butchering Japanese as poorly as, well, Lincoln butchers his American accent.

Damn shame we couldn’t get at least one “you have brought me great shame, KORAL-san,” though.