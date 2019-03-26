Netflix

Last August, Netflix revealed that superstar comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish had signed a massive new deal with the streaming giant that includes, among other things, a brand new stand-up special. Since then, we’ve seen a few glimpses of her and fellow comic Ali Wong’s BoJack Horseman-esque animated series Tuca & Bertie, but next to nothing when it comes to stand-up. That all changed on Tuesday when Netflix revealed that Haddish would, in fact, be introducing six new comics in a comedy showcase program.

According to a press release, the new program is titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (a play on the name of her her 2017 Showtime special) and will be “a bold new collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up specials.” In a statement, Haddish said the series would be “introducing six of my favorite comedians,” performers she describes as “superstars.” The comics include Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams.

Aside from Haddish, who’s spearheading the new stand-up showcase as its titular endorser and executive producer, fellow future Netflix special-haver Wanda Sykes is producing They Ready alongside her Push It Productions partner, Page Hurwitz. The same company, which is billed as “a women-owned and operated business dedicated to promoting diversity in front of and behind the camera,” is also producing Haddish’s and Sykes’s respective Netflix specials. As for a release date, They Ready is expected later this year.