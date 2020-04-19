The ‘Tiger King’ Cast Now Has Its Own Garbage Pail Kids Trading Cards

Tiger King has been the breakout hit of quarantine in a variety of ways, as the Netflix docuseries has already spawned a bonus episode and plenty of parodies and memes since it first hit the internet in March. The latest news surrounding the wildly bizarre and often upsetting series is that it got its own Garbage Pail Kids set of trading cards.

Late last week, the trading card company Topps announced it would make some of the familiar cats and kittens from the series their own corresponding Garbage Pail Kids cards, a special collector’s item for fans of the Netflix series.

Topps tweeted out a preview of the series, including Schmo Exotic, with a tiger preparing to eat expired meat.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens… guess who just got the Garbage Pail Kids treatment 😉 See the full crew here: https://t.co/ASRVHUJt9z pic.twitter.com/jfBtEY62c4 — Topps (@Topps) April 16, 2020

Other entrants in the series are Gangsta Garretson, who is fittingly bespectacled and riding a jet ski. Carole Baskin’s Garbage Pail Kid is here, too, as Cool Cat Carole, who blends in with tiger print extremely well. The listing on the Topps website, mind you, has Joe Exotic’s character renamed “Joe Chaotic,” so the 10-card set is actually five designs with two different names for each sticker. But they are available for $20 plus shipping, if you need to get your most Tiger King-obsessed friend or family member a gift that keeps on giving.