For nearly a month, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been the most-watched title on Netflix. Not most-watched title about large cats or most-watched Lisa Frank inspiration — most watched, period. The seven-part documentary (plus a recent special) ranked at the top of the streaming service’s Top 10 list for a record 25 straight days. But it has finally been usurped by some banana-loving tiny, yellow rascals.

The Wrap reports that the “docuseries had its 25-day streak at No. 1 on the streaming service’s daily rankings of all its available movies and TV shows in the U.S. snapped by Despicable Me.” Tiger King is still in second place, but why Gru and the Minions? And why now? I can answer the latter: there’s a lot of fed-up parents who are happy to plop their children in front of a screen (not a judgement), and they can only stomach so many episodes of The Boss Baby: Back in Business. As for why the Minions:

Now that’s something everyone can enjoy. Following Despicable Me and Tiger King, the rest of the top-10 goes Outer Banks, Ozark, The Innocence Files, something called Code 8 (???), All American, Money Heist, Chris D’Elia: No Pain, and The Big Show Show. Expect the intentionally-trashy Too Hot to Handle to dominate for the next month.

(Via the Wrap)