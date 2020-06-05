The Tiger King world is still rattled after news that Carole Baskin has won her lawsuit against Joe Exotic and gained control of his controversial zoo. Now, the current owner of the Oklahoma animal park is speaking out, and he says Baskin has no idea what kind of trouble she’s walking into.

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe, a shady character who some viewers theorize is the real villain of the series, recently updated Entertainment Tonight on the condition of the park, and more importantly, his plans on not doing a single thing to fix it up before handing it over to Baskin. After describing the zoo as a “complete hell,” Lowe vowed to leave it in disarray as he and his current wife skedaddle out of town:

“It’s always been our intention to leave this place,” Lowe said of the Wynnewood location. “We don’t particularly like it here, because of its geographical location. It’s not a great place for a business, it was poorly constructed, so we’re happy to let her have it… I wish her all the luck in the world, and she can have these 16 acres of haunted memories.”

Lowe letting the park go to shambles is probably something Joe Exotic’s legal team will be interested to know. They currently plan to appeal the lawsuit decision in an effort to return control of the zoo to Exotic, but it sounds like there might not be much of a park left whenever Exotic finishes his 22-year sentence for animal abuse and attempting to kill Baskin in a murder-for-hire-plot. There’s never a dull moment with these people.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)