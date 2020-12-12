After an historic run of six consecutive live shows, SNL took a bit of a post-election break before returning with a new episode last week. Saturday will mark the second new episode in a row, with Timothée Chalamet doing his maiden voyage as host. But f you’re a big fan of SNL you already know he’s appeared on the show before — or at least been the brunt of many jokes. Ahead of him taking the reins, the show’s social media accounts reminded fans that the cast has had plenty of fun impersonating Chalamet over the years..

There was that time Pete Davidson playing him on a Family Feud sketch. But it was Chloe Fineman, appearing as him teaching Masterclass, who truly nailed the chill vibe the actor emanates.

Mr. Pete Davidson as

Mr. Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/9uwk9HSkE8 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 12, 2020

And it’s not the first time Fineman played the Call Me By Your Name actor either. She has also broken out her Chalamet at about the 2:10 mark of the above sketch about the 2020 Oscars. With the help of a hair flip and some buggy acting, she nailed the collective cast of Little Women before making Colin Jost a bit uncomfortable.

The point is that SNL has certainly had its fun with Chalamet the person before he ever showed up to Studio 8H. So it will certainly be interesting to see what he actually does as host on Saturday night.