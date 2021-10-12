For the first time, former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron is opening up about the circumstances that led to him being fired from the show alongside Erin Andrews. The two were replaced by Tyra Banks for Season 29, and the way Bergeron tells it, he wasn’t exactly surprised by the news.

While sitting down for Bob Saget’s Here For You podcast, Bergeron revealed what was happening behind the scenes during what became his final season. Via PEOPLE:

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved,” Bergeron told Bob Saget. “So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted. … It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads [behind-the-scenes]. It wasn’t a pleasant [experience].”

One of those issues was Bergeron’s criticism of the show for bringing on former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer. “They’re entitled to do the show the way they think is best. And so I look back at the time I spent there with really great fondness for the vast majority of it,” Bergeron told Saget.

In the end, Bergeron revealed that he actually enjoyed being fired. “So there was no blue period,” he said. “I think Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody.”

