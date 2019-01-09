TruTV

It is incredibly hard to portray a marriage on television without leaning on cliche character types. And yet, Andrea Savage has created a funny, charming, and relatable match with her TV husband, Tom Everett Scott, on TruTV’s I’m Sorry (which returns for its second season tonight at 10 pm EST). On the show, Scott’s character, Mike, switches between co-conspirator and someone who lovingly tolerates his wife’s irrepressible need to make fun of everything as Savage mines the space in between life’s tentpole moments. How did Scott, who can also be seen in the upcoming film I Hate Kids (which premieres in theaters and on VOD January 18th), handle the Uproxx 20? Loving tolerance? Irrepressible mockery? Charm and relatability? You’ll have to read to find out.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

An infinite amount of wishes.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Andrea Savage.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

I’m Sorry and The Great British Baking Show

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

An In-n-Out Double Double with cheese.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

The Boston Red Sox homepage.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Easy” by The Commodores.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Relax.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“How to spell Commodores.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Jonathan Richman at the El Rey last December for my anniversary.