Getty Image

Jon Glaser is an actor and writer perhaps best known for his work on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. You may have also seen him in recurring roles on shows like Parks and Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Girls, and in films like Trainwreck and Pootie Tang. He’s also lent his voice to beloved animated shows like Bob’s Burgers and Archer.

Currently, he’s the host of truTV’s Jon Glaser Loves Gear, a mockumentary series centered around Glaser’s love for gear and gadgets. It returns for its second season on Wednesday, January 9 at 10:30 pm EST. In conjunction with the show’s return, Jon took a few minutes to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

If I can only choose one drink, it’d be a Guinness.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Jon Wurster’s #mynewworstfriend series is always infuriatingly enjoyable.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

American Vandal Season 2. The first season was so incredibly stupid (a compliment) and so incredibly funny.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

#11 from City Subs in Brooklyn. Nozawa Trust Me menu. Chocolate chip cookie from Jacques Torres. Ice cold Guinness.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Detroit Free Press sports section.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Plastic Plant” by Thee Oh Sees and “Oh Come On” by The Julie Ruin are constant go-to’s in my running mix.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t let fear hold you back (from committing murder).

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“where American girl doll store”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Cats are great but I don’t want a shit box in my apartment.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Jonathan Richman at Lounge Ax in Chicago. Mesmerizing performance.