Tom Hanks is pulling double duty on the 2020 Golden Globes: He’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his eerily spot-on turn as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and should he not win that he’s still definitely getting the Cecil B. deMille Award for lifetime achievement. But he wound up stealing the show almost as soon as it began, not by winning an award or giving a speech but for making an uncomfortable face at one of Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

The frequent Globes host was predictably scathing, eager to offend with jokes like one about arriving in a limo with a license plate designed by Felicity Huffman. As the crowd almost uniformly booed and hissed, the showrunners tried to find a cutaway in the audience. They landed on Hanks, who was not taking it well, making a “what was that?” face. They cut to Hanks after another yuk, and he once again delivered with the kind of face that sums up the weird and unrelenting misery of 2020 so far.

I would like to thank Tom Hanks for providing this brand-new meme for 2020 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2frzvP2baQ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 6, 2020

Many agreed that his face was the first or at least best meme of the year that has so far been marked by bushfires ravaging Australia and a president escalating tensions in Iran amid his impeachment.

When your lifetime achievement award is becoming a meme. Tom Hanks 😳 pic.twitter.com/v7lYM3bzTV — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 6, 2020

