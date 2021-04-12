I’m ready for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be over. That has nothing to do with the show itself, which is a fun time and I’m forever thankful for dancing Zemo — I’m just excited for Loki. Tom Hiddleston, who plays the God of Mischief, is excited, too, and in a new interview with Empire, the actor gave a hint about what to expect from the series.

“I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show’s] logo, which seems to refresh and restore,” he said. “The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape.” Hiddleston, who last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame, called Loki “the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.”

Hiddleton also said that the logo “might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are.” Here’s the logo:

Between the “snake” reference and deciphering clues, Hiddleston is tempting Taylor Swift fans to solve the logo mystery. Maybe not the best idea.

Loki premieres on June 11.

(Via Empire)