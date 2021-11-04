tony soprano
The Inspiration For Tony Soprano Was Apparently A Real Guy Named, We Promise, Toby Soprano

In what has to be the most earth-shattering revelation in the history of television, The Sopranos creator David Chase has stated — out loud, on the record — that Tony Soprano was inspired by an actual person named, no joke… Toby Soprano. In a wide-ranging interview following the success of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to the hit HBO series, Chase nonchalantly admitted to the real-life inspiration for one of the greatest TV characters of all time. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Your father’s business partner had a kid who you knew, who was your age, I believe.

Yeah.

And he had a cousin. Who was that?

Toby Soprano.

This is where the Soprano name came from?

Right, yeah. But I don’t know that Toby was connected. He might have been, I don’t know. He had a Cadillac.

Despite the interview being over two days old, people on social media are just finding out about Toby Soprano, and needless to say, it is absolutely blowing their minds right out of their skulls. Maybe we’re overselling this here, but just think about it for a minute. Tony Soprano is based on a real-life person named Toby Soprano who used to own a Cadillac. Clearly, this is bigger than Watergate.

Of course, now the real question is whether or not The Sopranos is garbage for not sticking with Toby Soprano. Do we throw the whole show out now? Toss it right in the trash heap? There are no easy answers here.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

