‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Kristofer Hijvu Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Over the weekend, Netflix’s The Witcher joined a laundry list of shows that have paused production in an effort to prevent cast and crewmembers from spreading the coronavirus, but now comes word that actor Kristofer Hijvu has tested positive for the virus. Hijvu, who played the fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, had recently joined the second season of The Witcher, which will undoubtedly see its release pushed even further into 2021 as efforts are made to “deep clean” the set before production resumes. Deadline reports:

The streamer sought to reassure staff that it is putting in place measures to eradicate the virus on set at Arborfield Studios, which is west of London. “We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection,” Netflix said in an email. The email added: “We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.”

Hijvu had previously broken the news to his over 3 million Instagram followers in an optimistic post that stressed the importance of taking proper precautions so the virus isn’t spread to others whose health would be not so fortunate as the actor’s.

Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.

You can read Hijvu’s full Instagram message below:

(Via Instagram, Deadline)