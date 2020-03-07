The breakout star of Netflix’s video game-turned TV epic The Witcher was not Henry Cavill, he of Superman fame who is already fairly famous in his own right. Rather, it was a song that stuck in the minds of the show’s fans and, as it turns out, the actor who sang it into existence.

Joey Batey, who played Jaskier the bard on the show, admitted that he’s been haunted by “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” in the months since he filmed the first season of The Witcher. He told Variety earlier in the week that the song is “pretty hellish” in how it sticks in your mind, even in the shower.

“It’s pretty hellish, yeah,” says Batey, who plays Jaskier, the witty lute-playing bard who trails Henry Cavill’s Geralt in the epic fantasy series. “I think it’s a crackin’ song, but I’ve been listening to it for about a year now. I’ll get in the shower and just start going, ‘Toss a coin….’” He feigns a grimace before admitting his latest go-to “shower song” is Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

One thing Batey has loved, however, is the various covers of the song that have come out from fans who have fallen into the song’s grips as well. He said one particular genre of cover has particularly tickled him, too.

“The heavy metal ones? I love them. Fourteen-year-old Joey is having a field day right now,” he says.

Of course, given the song’s popularity and the success the show has had for Netflix, it’s likely we’ll see more music from The Witcher universe at some point in the future. We’ll have to see if it’s as catchy as “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” though.

