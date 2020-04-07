“Tell me what life is like being at home for Tracy and his family.” If most people were asked that question, referring to our current quarantined existence due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they would give a boring answer about watching Netflix or doing jigsaw puzzles. But because the “Tracy” in question is Tracy Morgan, and there’s nothing boring about the 30 Rock star, he gave a wild answer to Today show host Hoda Kotb.

“Me and my wife been quarantined for three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant,” Morgan said. “We’re also roleplaying a lot now. She playing a young maiden who’s grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered a cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. Anything.” The Last O.G. actor then talked about getting his pets tested for the virus, including his shark and moray eel (both of which he actually owns) and a 600-pound silverback gorilla, and “I’m going to take him down to NewYork–Presbyterian, and get him tested.”

The interview eventually turned serious, or at least as “serious” as Morgan ever gets (although he’s very genuine when discussing health-care workers, after what happened to him in 2014), but that came after two minutes of pregnancy, coronavirus-themed roleplay, and gorilla talk. He also, at one point, defended President Trump, saying that “it’s difficult for him.” It did not sound like a bit. Needless to say, people were confused.

Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for ‘rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Trump for how he’s handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like… pic.twitter.com/Bcrvrj6WTM — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) April 7, 2020

you have to wonder what the thought process was behind putting a quarantined Tracy Morgan on live TV but I’m sure glad they did pic.twitter.com/OqFaN9O0my — John Anthony (@chocobohomo) April 7, 2020

Anyone else see that weird AF interview with Tracy Morgan on the TODAY show? 🥴 — a n d r e a (@awndrayhey) April 7, 2020

Tracy Morgan should social distance himself from jokes. — Luca Baptiste (@AnAmericanRebel) April 7, 2020

Tracy Morgan talking about roleplaying with his wife on @TheTodayShow at 8:39AM is a MOOD. pic.twitter.com/emUuvfBIq5 — Jonna Bonnette (@jonnabonnette) April 7, 2020

You can watch the entire interview below.