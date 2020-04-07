TODAY SHOW
TV

Tracy Morgan Gave A Wild (And Confusing) Quarantine Interview On The 'Today' Show

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

“Tell me what life is like being at home for Tracy and his family.” If most people were asked that question, referring to our current quarantined existence due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they would give a boring answer about watching Netflix or doing jigsaw puzzles. But because the “Tracy” in question is Tracy Morgan, and there’s nothing boring about the 30 Rock star, he gave a wild answer to Today show host Hoda Kotb.

“Me and my wife been quarantined for three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant,” Morgan said. “We’re also roleplaying a lot now. She playing a young maiden who’s grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered a cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. Anything.” The Last O.G. actor then talked about getting his pets tested for the virus, including his shark and moray eel (both of which he actually owns) and a 600-pound silverback gorilla, and “I’m going to take him down to NewYork–Presbyterian, and get him tested.”

The interview eventually turned serious, or at least as “serious” as Morgan ever gets (although he’s very genuine when discussing health-care workers, after what happened to him in 2014), but that came after two minutes of pregnancy, coronavirus-themed roleplay, and gorilla talk. He also, at one point, defended President Trump, saying that “it’s difficult for him.” It did not sound like a bit. Needless to say, people were confused.

You can watch the entire interview below.

