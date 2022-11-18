From his days as one of America’s most celebrated athletes to his current reinvention as God-loving senatorial wannabe, Herschel Walker has been called many things: Hero. Legendary. Dad. Dad? Dad?! Dad?! One adjective you’ve probably never heard, however, is “coherent” (unless it was in the context of the word “incoherent”). While Walker may have a tendency to go off on bizarre tangents that would even have Donald Trump confused, Trevor Noah thinks the Heisman Trophy-winner deserves a place in the history books for his political speeches. Specifically, the one he gave the other day — which may or may not have been about Fright Night.

From what we can make out of the speech, Walker “was watching a movie called Fright Night, Freak Night, some kind of a night” that was about vampires. And one thing he learned from it was that “a werewolf can kill a vampire,” which really blew his mind (the same one that once doubled as a tackling dummy). “Did you know that?!,” Walker wanted to know, perhaps not realizing that both are mythical creatures. “I never knew that, so I didn’t want to be a vampire anymore, I wanted to be a werewolf,” he stated, making it clear that, yep, he definitely thinks vampires and werewolves are real.

Somehow, this random thought ended up morphing into a parable about faith. Though how he got there? Who the f**k knows! But Noah was clearly impressed:

Step aside, Gettysburg Address! America has the new greatest speech of all time! ‘Cause you tell me the last time you heard a speech about vampires, werewolves, faith, politics, AND garlic! And I don’t know if Herschel Walker should be a U.S. senator, but he should definitely be elected as America’s official movie reviewer. Did you hear that? I want to watch that movie! I don’t even know what it was. He should do this for every movie!

You can watch the full clip — including that history-making speech/movie review — above, beginning at the 4:10 mark.