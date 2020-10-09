It’s safe to say that Trevor Noah is not a Donald Trump fan. The Daily Show host is pissed off and fed up with so many things about Trump, and he takes delight in trolling the big guy, but there is one thing that he loves about the president: his pettiness.

On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that next week’s presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden would be held virtually, due to the president recently having tested positive for, y’know, a deadly virus. Of course, Trump was having none of this. “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” he told Fox Business. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate? It’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.” You’d think he want to sit down, considering he can’t even stand up without gasping for air, but alas.

“Oh, man. You got to love Trump sometimes,” Trevor Noah said during Thursday’s episode of The Daily Show. “He’s just openly admitting that he won’t do a virtual debate because they’d make him follow rules.” He added, “To be honest, Trump hating Zoom is maybe the most relatable thing he’s done since he became president.” I bet his Zoom background is this shot from Gone with the Wind. Watch the Daily Show clip above.