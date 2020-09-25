The late-night shows on Thursday were dominated by Donald Trump refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” the president told a reporter this week. On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah joked that even if Biden wins, “they’re going to find Trump in the White House basement someday living that Parasite life.” Glory to the holy Trump Steaks.

After a quick rundown of the “fun stories” that he doesn’t have time to cover because of Trump, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bringing his dirty laundry to the White House because “the clothes are cleaned for the prime minister free of charge by the U.S. staff,” Noah got to the week’s top story: “the world’s newest dictatorship.”

“Holy sh*t. I never thought I would see the day where an American president would threaten not to accept an election defeat. Because let’s be honest, this is something you hear about in a random country where America steps in to enforce democracy,” Noah said about Trump acting like Paul Rudd in Wet Hot. “I feel like now it’s only fair that those countries should send peacekeepers to the U.S. ‘Well, well, well. Refusing to give up power, rampant disease, and high unemployment. Who’s the sh*thole now, huh?’”

Noah also pitched a not-so-peaceful transition of power:

“Can you imagine how fun it would be if the incoming president always had to fistfight the outgoing president? Yeah? Biden and Trump are gonna be at the White House recreating the geriatric fights from The Irishman, while Kamala Harris has Mike Pence in a head lock?”

You can watch the entire segment above.