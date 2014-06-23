‘True Blood’ True Or False Episode Recap: ‘Jesus Gonna Be Here’ For The End

But here we are, on the doorstep of the seventh and final season of HBO’s once-hit supernatural soap opera, True Blood. When Season 6 ended with “Radioactive,” a horde of vampires was about to crash a Bon Temps party that was uniting the town’s vampires with clean human feeders in order to avoid the Hepatitis-V outbreak. The disease was orchestrated by the Governor of Louisiana, who isn’t with us anymore since Bill Compton ripped his f*cking head off. But there is no avoiding the Hep-V strain, as the infected have arrived, and they’re wasting no time bringing us a war. Finally.
True or False: When this show wants to be good, it can be f*cking good.
Oh True Blood, we spent the entire sixth season waiting for you to deliver us a war between the vampires and humans. What we got was a relatively entertaining raid on the vampire testing facilities, but we were left with a big, ol’ case of “true balls,” which is my new trademarked catch phrase for when this show builds up to something only to zip up and walk out the front door. But the start of the seventh and final season’s first episode, “Jesus Gonna Be Here,” was pretty great.
Of course, we did get screwed out of all the action, as there were a few leaps in the blood and violence, but the plot for the final season was rolled out nicely before us – the Hep-V vampires are not f*cking around, and they will destroy every uninfected vampire, werewolf and faerie in their paths in order to feed on every last human. It seems that the virus makes them even hungrier than they already are, so the goal of raiding the party was to take some snacks home with them. That is, until a mysterious individual whistled and the raid was over. All in all, the episode was good, but that strong opening was a great way to make up for the slow, drawn out and disappointing ending of Season 6.
True or False: I was way, way off about Tara’s mom. But I was oh so right about Tara.
I totally whiffed on the closure between Tara and her mom, because I was so dumbfounded about the leap forward to Mayor Sam Merlotte’s term that I didn’t understand that it was actually a strangely special moment… that had a mom offering to be food for her vampire daughter. I’m sorry for being redundant, it’s just strange, okay? Regardless, when it was leaked that someone “big” was going to die in “Jesus Gonna Be Here,” I just knew it was Tara, because where else was she going? Still, I’ll pose this question – is she actually dead? We didn’t see a body, just her mom covered in blood and crying.
I’m all for happy endings, so I’ll predict that Tara shows up again and is infected with Hep-V, and they somehow cure her, so she can go on living with her mom… and feeding from her. Seriously, so weird.
True or False: Holy sh*t, everybody in Bon Temps hates Sookie with every ounce of slaughtered human and vampire blood.
Nothing good has happened to Bon Temps since Sookie Stackhouse showed up all those years ago. The burden of a faerie with telepathic powers is that she can hear every word that everyone is thinking about her, and the verdict is in – Sookie, you ain’t gots to go home, but you gots to get the hell out of Bon Temps. To make things even worse, Sookie caught Alcide saying mean things about her. If these people and werewolves aren’t careful, they’re going to give this poor girl a complex, and then she’ll end up rebelling by sleeping with every man in town.
Sorry, I’m legally obligated to make that comment every time I write or talk about True Blood. At least Sookie realized that she was being mean to Alcide and remedied that by sleeping with him, before she stood up to everyone at the end of the episode. But we’ll get to the idiot humans of Bon Temp in a moment.
True or False: Sam is the worst mayor ever.
Technically, it’s not Sam’s fault that his party to bring the humans together with vampires for the sake of turning them into food was ruined by psychotic vampires infected with a horrifying disease that is slowly making them melt. But I’m not sure why Sam was even qualified to become mayor in the first place. Honestly, I’d like to see some of his campaign material to find out what his qualifications were, and I’m probably going to want to issue a recall as soon as the townspeople aren’t terrified of leaving their homes.
True or False: The guy he beat is even worse. There is nothing less intimidating than his band of concerned citizens.
Vincent might be my new least favorite character on True Blood. That’s a huge accomplishment. We quickly learned that Vincent lost to Sam in the Bon Temps mayoral election, so there’s bad blood between them. Fortunately, Vincent was looking out the window at just the right time when Sam returned from looking for Arlene and Holly (who have both been kidnapped by the horde) and he turned from a wolf back into a naked human.
Side note: Nothing makes me laugh harder than Sam’s shapeshifting. Like howling laughter. (I’ll update this with a GIF as soon as I can.)
Anyway, Vincent is now the leader of a band of pissed off humans who walk around Bon Temps with wooden stakes and a shotgun, like they are going to do anything to the vampires. In fact, let’s use that as our segue into the next plot point…
When Sookie threw away her cell phone as she walked home by herself, I yelled at the TV “You deserve to die!”
The fact that she was walking in the woods by herself was reason enough for her to die!
Thank god Tara’s “dead”. Hopefully for good. She’s been a useless character since season 2 with her DUI/exorcism in the woods/Mary-ann run-in. Can’t stand her horrible southern accent. It’s like a satire of a southern accent. It’s the worst.
Counterpoint: I have hated Tara since almost the beginning, but I would rather have her around the rest of the season than have her death happen like that: off-screen, in the first few minutes? I hope she’s still alive and we watch her die horribly later.
You can’t get rid of Tara. Even if she is actually dead, she’ll come back as a whiny ghost or a whiny clone or something else that is whiny and unpleasant.
“Why are we stuck dealing with an ignorant, terrified bigot like Vincent, when Sarah has already played that role so well?”
Because True Blood would never reuse one good character when they can just introduce three new ones instead.
“Whether or not that’s right will be seen in the coming weeks, but I think that ‘Jesus Gonna Be Here’ was a very good start.”
Well, that makes one of us. Seriously, this show not only jumped the shark a few seasons ago, it hit a reef and has been filling with water ever since. The acting has, if anything, gotten worse as the series has gone on and the plotlines vary between boring and ridiculous.
How the hell is everyone blaming Sookie for what is clearly a national problem? Did someone go on CNN and say, “My fellow Americans… we have traced the source of this scourge of vampirism, infected vampires, werewolves, and various other weird shit to a waitress in a shitty little town in Lousiana. I present to you our national scapegoat, Fairy Telepath Sookie Stackhouse. Sookie, if only you had not slept with four men of varying supernatural species in your life, our country would clearly be prosperous and vibrant, full of happiness and laughter. But no. Due to your wondersnatch, we are doomed to suffer the plague of undead hillbilly vampires and werewolves who think being a dog for three days a month should outweigh being human the other 27… Sookie Stackhouse, you are the worst, and for that, we condemn you to being called a slut by every dried up old cunt in your parish of Louisiana.”
@entropy – were you in my living room last night after the show ended because this is basically the exact same thing that I said. This is a global plot hatched by high-level politicians and billionaires and for some reason the entire redneck town of Bon Temp blames this one random chick. It’s so melodramatically stupid.
I think I can summon the energy to keep track of all 75 characters on this show one more time if you’ll promise me this really is the last season.
They’re making a musical
The map Pam got, basically said he was in Northern Europe right? Meaning Eric’s home country/Nazi past and all that. I’m guessing that’s not his most favorite part of the world. That’s just my stab in the dark about that.
Rhone is a river around France and Switzerland
Maybe it’s where Eric last saw Vampire Hitler, and Pam knows that’s Eric’s failsafe plan for killing humans?
True or false: this show is still relevant.
False, this is like Dexter in that we are all just hate watching it to the end.
@Duchess – Hopefully, Sookie will die trying out the town’s new treadmill.
This didn’t even fl like an episode. Just a collection of random scenes that abruptly ended with Sookie’s “I know vampires” speech in a church.
Also, of course we didn’t see a body. That’s what happens when vampires die (again, anyway). But for HBO to promise a shocking death in the opening and have it be off camera was horseshit. Especially it being a character as despised as Tara.
Final thought, the writers room must have a ‘spin the bottle’ type game that determines which characters start the season off tortured and/ or in chains.
I hate watch this show at this point, I feel like I have to just see it through to the bitter end.
I think the biggest problem with this show from essentially day 1 is that both Sookie and Bill are AWFUL. Neither can act and both are terribly written. One more flashback to Bill’s family…
I confess I read the entire book series(which also devolved into terribleness) and Bill was a minor character in the books, something that should have happened in the show too. At least Alcide was semi-naked?
Everyone’s awful. That’s why we all hate watch it. I know a handful of girls who still actually like it, but their answers as to why are never beyond “Eric is so hot!”
I’m guessing the reason we have a new James is because he and Lafayette are going to get involved. How did you miss the “he was……..” MOMENT between the two? And you really think he got beat with a bat basically to death solely because he dodged the draft? Very easy to see why an actor would have a problem with that direction. The “sex scenes with Jessica every week” direction, I’m just guessing here, is probably not a tough sell.
Yep. Last season, the guy was all about Jessica. Now, looks like they want to make him a love interest for Lafayette. also, I think this guy looks like the guy from Heroes: Milo Ventimiglia
I hope Lady Go F*** Yourself ties up that plot quickly enough and gets back to the action.
Did I blink? Is Tara actually dead? I was kind of busy while the episode was airing, but I saw her fighting the vamp and then I saw Sookie discover Tara’s mom covered in vamp guts. Did they actually show her get vaporized? If not, there’s zero chance she’s actually dead.
Also, Jessica and the Faerie Chick is my new favoritest plotline. Cuz. Potential. #FANFICYEH!
Just put Faerie chick in a house give her a cut and fans blowing out the window let all the hep-v vamps crawl there to die
@Duchess you just solved the problem. That’s it. The show can end now.
@Duchess – that’s a better storyline than either the show runners or Charlaine Harris could have come up with.
I can’t tell if the show is self-aware and this bad on purpose, or if it’s really run by an 8th grade AV club where the girls choose a plot point (all the handsome guys are in love with weirdo Sookie), then the boys choose a plot point (VIOLENT BLOOD SEX WITH BEWBS), and then HBO puts it on TV.
It was a pretty good episode. Maybe they got better writers. Is Tara really dead? Why wouldnt they show Pam doing that one cold chill thing? Like Russell did about Talbot. All the towns people of course dont like and blame Sookie, i kinda felt bad for her. Of all the places to keep the kidnapped they had to use Fangtasia. Weird. Is that a new James? Any episode with lots of Lala is good for me.
I’ve said it before, so I’ll say it again:
Pretty much all dramas or who-did-it shows/series follow two simple rules as to who did it: 1) The killer/s has been introduced as a reasonable character at or near the beginning. You can’t just throw them in the preceding scene or episode. 2) It must be a surprise for most of the audience.
The second rule doesn’t always pan out depending on the quality of the writing/directing/set-up. And based on the past few seasons, this show has been weak in that department. So we’ve seen the new Warlow, Russell, yada, yada, yada killer, which is the mysterious person that whistled and ended the carnage for the time being—and my guess is Jessica’s new boyfriend.
George Carlin — ‘Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.’
No matter how dumb or transparent a twist is it will still blow the minds of half the audience.
I’m in the consensus here too. I started this thing from S1E1, so now I’m just self obligated to finish it. I mostly read my book (not Sookie Stackhouse) throughout the show last night and picked up on just the gist of the episode. It wasn’t horrible, but I haven’t started a countdown on my calendar for next week’s episode either. So in summation, ehh.
The best thing that GoT’s fans can do in the show’s downtime is do a re-read of “A Feast for Crows” and “A Dance with Dragons”….but do so with one of the combined/chronological “FeastDance” chapter reading lists.. Trust me when I say it is so much better this way.
I might be mistaken, but the picture of Sam makes him look like a retarded Colin Farrell with frosted hair.
I hate myself for continuing to watch this shit sandwich til it finally ends. I used to be a contender.
When are people going to learn to stop playing Russian roulette?
When it stops being lucrative to bet on.
I loved the detail of having the vampires play Russian Roulette in buckets. The people of Morocco seem so incredibly intelligent after dealing with everyone in Bon Temps.
Anyone else think Tara’s mom killed Tara? She’s batshit crazy, never been accepting of vampires, never really been that kind to Tara, plus she’s batshit crazy.
Yes, and that’s pretty much the only acceptable answer I have for them to not show the views yet. There better be a good reason for them to reveal it later. Either that, or this is seriously already the shittiest of all the seasons. For what it’s worth, I really enjoyed seasons 1-3.