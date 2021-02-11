As HBO continues to aggressively ramp up its content game, the premium cable channel is actively exploring new writers to get a fourth season of True Detective off the ground. While the series was a breakout success when it aired in 2014 thanks to commanding performances by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, True Detective‘s second season starring Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn did not fare as well. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto was able to turn things around with Season 3 starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, but he parted ways with HBO and signed a first-look deal with FX after talks for a fourth season deteriorated.

However, since HBO owns True Detective, it’s free to continue the crime series with a new creative team, which is exactly what it’s doing according to Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys. Via Deadline:

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take. It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it,” he said.

Deadline reports that the new season will “likely” be without Pizzolato’s involvement, but that could change. Back in January, Pizzolato began negotiating an exit deal from FX after McConaughey left the drama series Redeemer, which would’ve re-teamed Pizzolato with the True Detective star. With his schedule now open, Pizzolato could come back to consult on a fourth season of True Detective, but that all depends on if HBO decides that he should be back in the franchise.

