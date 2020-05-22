Adult Swim Revived ‘Tuca And Bertie’ After It Was Cancelled By Netflix

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim brand of programming has long been a chance for under appreciated shows to get a second or even third chance at eyeballs. Now the latest beneficiary of that block appears to be Tuca and Bertie, the Netflix animation series in the style of BoJack Horseman which saw a single season on the streaming service.

Netflix cancelled the Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong-led Tuca and Bertie in July of 2019 after a season which critics raved about the show and it developed strong buzz online. Its cancelation drew some controversy over how streaming services evaluate their shows, but it appears Tuca and Bertie was, indeed, beloved enough to give it a second chance.

On Friday, Adult Swim’s Twitter feed announced it was picking up Tuca and Bertie, with “new episodes” coming in 2021.

Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021. @aliwong @TiffanyHaddish @lisadraws pic.twitter.com/dmR9yUaTMz — adultswim (@adultswim) May 22, 2020

It’s unclear if the first season will also air on Adult Swim to get some Netflix-less cable subscribers some context as to what these hilarious birds have been up to in the first season. In the weeks after its cancelation, Haddish publicly hoped the show would find a new home in some capacity, so it seems that this news has been in the works for quite some time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source indicated that Netflix had to sign off on the deal allowing a show developed for the service to head elsewhere. There’s also an option for further seasons, great news all around for folks who felt the birds initially flew the coop far too soon.