CBS

Portrait of a remake that is both familiar and unfamiliar. One that feeds our need for nostalgia while also saying something relevant about this specific time and place and our specific anxieties. Apparently, such a thing can exist in the Jordan Peele-fronted Twilight Zone and in its clever reworking of the Richard Matheson-penned/Richard Donner-directed classic episode, “Nightmare At 20,000 Feet.”

One of the original Twilight Zone‘s best-remembered episodes, “Nightmare” was already remade for a segment in the 1983 Twilight Zone movie with John Lithgow subbing in for William Shatner as the tormented passenger. But while the changes in that version are mostly on the surface — plenty of tight shots and a comically over-the-top lead performance (Shatner was comparatively restrained in the 1963 original) — the foundation remains unchanged. A man with a fragile mind boards a plane and begins to be consumed by fear and paranoia as he sees some kind of unimaginable monster on the wing. He tries to save everyone on the plane and ultimately winds up on a stretcher en route to a mental hospital.

“Nightmare At 30,000 Feet,” the 2019 version of the story with Adam Scott in the lead role, does not end like that, preferring a far darker comment, one that speaks to how a mob can slip out of the skin of civility and embrace wrath. But the path to the episode’s conclusion also takes plenty of twists and turns that will feel unfamiliar to fans of the original and its initial successor. And that’s a good thing.

The meat and potatoes terror of the original still packs a wallop, playing on the inherent unease about unnaturally soaring through the air in a plane and our easily-activated sense of dread, to say nothing of the universal fear that we could, at any point, slip from our grip on reality. But Jordan Peele and Marco Ramirez were smart to keep those fears front of mind while also making their version a bit more dense.