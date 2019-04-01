CBS All Access

The Twilight Zone reboot dropped its first two episode on Monday, April 1, however those on the fence about subscribing to CBS All Access to watch Jordan Peele’s re-imagining of the iconic series can watch the first episode for free online. This is not an April Fool’s joke!

“The Comedian” stars Kumail Nanjiani as a struggling standup comedian who takes some advice from a “legendary comic” played by Tracy Morgan, which ends up being a game changer for his career. But of course, that success ends up coming at a cost, and every time the character does a set to rave reviews and cheering audiences, he finds his life mysteriously changing in other ways — and not necessarily for the better.

Nanjiani tweeted out the “amazing news” on Monday. “The first episode of The Twilight Zone is FREE on YouTube! I’m in this episode and it truly is a dream come true,” he wrote. “I’ve never done anything like this episode before,” he continued, adding that it’s also free to watch on Amazon Prime.