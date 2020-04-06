Restaurants across the country have shuttered or are struggling financially, due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the iconic Twin Peaks diner. Over the weekend, actor Kyle MacLachlan, who played Agent Cooper on the original ABC series and Cooper/Dougie Jones on the Showtime revival, shared a GoFundMe for the “Twede’s Cafe Employee Relief Fund.” Twede’s Cafe is the real-life Double R Diner, located in North Bend, Washington, and organizers are hoping to “keep this iconic diner alive and directly support the staff who are being severely impacted by this global crisis”:

All over the world, individuals and businesses are being hit hard by the impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic. Twede’s Cafe is located within King County, Washington, one of the hardest hit counties in the US. We are limited to take-out only and have had to greatly reduce our employees’ hours. We are doing our best to keep our staff on the clock, but we are unable to support everyone financially with our reduced sales and as new business owners. We are hoping to raise money that will go directly towards paying our employees and helping them through this tough time. (Via)

If you have the means, spare a few bucks for the employees at this damn fine “landmark for #TwinPeaks fans,” as Agent Cooper put it. In other Twin Peaks news, MacLachlan is hosting a live-tweet of the show’s pilot on Wednesday, April 8, at 11:30 PST, followed by “an Instagram Live starting at 1:20pm PST w/ a mystery guest.” He teased that it’s Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), but here’s hoping for a Wally Brando cameo, too.

On Wed 4/8, I’ll be live-tweeting the Pilot starting at 11:30am PST, then do an Instagram Live starting at 1:20pm PST w/ a mystery guest. (Any guesses? Maybe @madchenamick knows 🤔) Leave your questions below & we might answer you during the live! #TwinPeaksWatchParty https://t.co/NYF6KXKGap — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 6, 2020

As you may know, @Twedes_Cafe in King County, Washington is an important landmark for #TwinPeaks fans. They have set up a GoFundMe to assist their staff. If you're able to, please donate or share their story. https://t.co/WmNvEn1gYA — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 5, 2020

