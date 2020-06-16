Netflix recently dropped a The Umbrella Academy quarantine video that was an affectionate take on a first-season fan-favorite scene, in which the cast danced to “I Think We’re Alone Now.” The purpose of that video, beyond showing that Robert Sheehan might truly be Klaus-In-Real-Life, was to announce the impending return (July 31) of this series, which adapts the graphic novels by Gabriel Ba and My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way. Now, the streaming giant has dropped some first-look images to show exactly what happened after the apocalyptic season finale.

Or make that… before the apocalypse? It’s complicated. Let’s back up: we last saw the Hargreeves siblings attempt to calm down the furious Varya (Ellen Page) while she used her recently discovered (by her) powers to embody the apocalypse that the group had aimed to prevent. Even while subdued, she inadvertently took a chunk out of the moon, which began to crumble down on earth, and Five (Aidan Gallagher) used his time-travel powers to grab the group and get the hell out of there, hopefully to travel backward and work toward deterring the apocalypse all over again. Where did they land?

As the below photos (and EW) reveal, Five screwed things up royally. Yes, he saved the group (portrayed by Page, Sheehan, and Gallagher, along with Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin Min) and took them back to the 1960s. However, they’re nowhere near where the family manor (ambiguously) situated itself, but in… sunny Dallas? Also, Five accidentally split the group up “with each arriving in Dallas at a slightly different point in time.” Not only that, but “Five shows up last and finds himself staring down the barrel of yet another apocalypse.” Lovely.

The Umbrella Academy returns on July 31. Here are those photos, and it looks.. messy. Well, at least Klaus is enjoying himself!

(Via Netflix & EW)