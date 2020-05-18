The Umbrella Academy fans can finally celebrate the impending return of Netflix’s delightfully weird take on superheroes because Season 2 isn’t too terribly far in the distance. The successful TV show adapts the graphic novels by Gabriel Ba and My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, and the series is just strange enough to appeal in a mainstream way. So, the gang’s coming back for a second run after attempts to halt the apocalypse didn’t go exactly as planned.

Where the season finale left the Hargreeves siblings (all gifted orphans adopted by a billionaire who meant to launch a superhero league) was ambiguous at best. Yet we sure as heck know what’s going on right now for the show’s stars. They’re all in quarantine, along with most of us, so Netflix decided to announce a Season 2 release date (July 31) while virtually reassembling the principal cast members — Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min — all dancing to “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Tiffany’s 1980s take on the 1960s Tommy James & the Shondells tune).

Viewers can only begin to guess to what extent reality is overlapping with the show’s characters in this video. One thing is certain: Robert Sheehan isn’t doing anything to discourage the theory that he’s Klaus-In-Real-Life. You gotta admire that commitment.

The Umbrella Academy returns on July 31.